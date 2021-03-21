H. Albert Walschburger, 88, of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Maple Farms Nursing Home, Akron. Born in Reading, PA he was the son of the late Albert and Frida (Opel) Walschburger. Albert was the husband of the late Mary Jane (Faust) Walschburger, who died in 2017.
Albert worked as an analyst for engineering with RCA and Burle Industries until his retirement in 2005. He was a member of the Reading Liederkranz where he was involved in the G.T.V. Edelweiss Schuhplatter dance group for many years.
Affectionately known as "Opa" by his grandchildren and "Al" or "Mr. W." by the neighbors, Albert was a fun-loving man, who enjoyed being with family and friends.
He is survived by a daughter, Susan Marie Getz, wife of Troy, of Ephrata. Albert is also survived by five grandchildren: Michael, Cory, Tammy, Kelly, Erik and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, David Albert Walschburger.
Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Albert will be laid to rest next to his wife in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com