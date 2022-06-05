Gwladys Leah Patterson, 88, of Mount Joy, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Liverpool, England, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Annie (Wall) Morris. She was the wife of the late Ronald Patterson, Sr. Gwladys will be missed by her two children, Sandra L. Lien, of Mount Joy and Ronald Patterson, Jr., longtime companion of Tess M. Melhorn, of Elizabethtown; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Arthur E. Morris, of Lancaster.
Gwladys moved to Lancaster from England in 1955, first living with her sister and brother-in-law but later moving to several different locations within Lancaster. In 1969, Gwladys and Ronald moved to Mount Joy. While living in Mount Joy, she worked for Armstrong Ceiling Plant for ten years and retired in 1991. Gwladys attended St. John's Episcopal Church in Marietta. She was a member of the British-American Club and a volunteer for the Community Chest of Lancaster. Gwladys and Ronald owned a home in Rehoboth Beach and loved when her children and grandchildren would come and visit. Gwladys loved to travel. She took frequent trips to casinos with family and friends and enjoyed her trips back home to England.
Gwladys was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen L. Quinn and eight siblings, John L. Morris, Doris G. Stoe, Freda O'Malley, Dylys B. Glew, Vilma Russell, David Morris, Nancy W. Morris and Brian F. Morris.
A Celebration of Gwladys' life will take place at 4462 Miller Dr., Mount Joy, PA, on June 10, 2022, at 6 P.M. Interment will be private at Henry Eberle Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To register an online condolence, please visit Gwladys' memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
"Goodnight, God bless"