Gwendolyn J. Witmer, 71, of Reamstown, died of cancer complications at her home on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
Born in Hagerstown, MD, she was a daughter of the late Earl, Jr. and Mary Louise (Shank) Martin. She was married to David E. Witmer for 49 years.
Gwen was a member of the Cocalico Christian Brotherhood.
She was a homemaker and a home school evaluator for many years.
Surviving in addition to her husband are nine children, David N., (Sonja Martin) Witmer of Reamstown, Charlotte E. (John) Bergey of Reamstown, J. Dervin (Kari Bredeweg) Witmer of Cassopolis, MI, Caroline B. (Joseph) Bergey of Manns Choice, Charity A. (Anthony) Garman of Adamstown, Dean K. (Rosanna Reiff) Witmer of Reamstown, Cherie M. (Aaron) Reiff of Reamstown, Doran L. (Rose Landis) Witmer of Reamstown, and Chelesa R. (David) Lapp of Hampton, CT; 49 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two brothers, J. Dennis (Jeanne Hess) Martin of Myerstown, and Don L. (Mildred McGrath) Martin of Mifflintown; and a sister, Rhoda A. (Eugene) Martin of Ephrata.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 4 at 10 a.m. at Cocalico Christian Brotherhood, 58 S. Reamstown Road, Stevens. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata and on Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at Cocalico Christian Brotherhood. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements are with the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
A living tribute »