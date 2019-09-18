Gwendolyn C. Landis, 88, of Lancaster, passed away on September 16, 2019 at St. John's Herr Estate. She was the loving wife of the late Harry H. "Bud" Landis who preceded her in death in 2017.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Kermit and Vera (Simpson) Caulwell.
After graduating from J. P. McCaskey High School, she spent much of her professional career at Wheatland Junior High School as an administrative assistant.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, knitting, playing bridge and tennis and spending time with her loving family.
She is survived by her children: Thomas L. Landis of Exton, PA; Sharon L. (David) Darrenkamp of Lancaster and Scott C. (Kathleen) Landis of Lancaster; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons, a great-granddaughter and one more on the way. Also surviving is a sister, Arlene C. Klugh of Lititz and a brother, Ronald R. Caulwell of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her brother Tommy Caulwell and by a sister Shirley H. Hess.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a closed casket visitation with family at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Per the wishes of the family, there will be no service following the viewing. Interment will be private in Conestoga Memorial Park. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097