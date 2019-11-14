Gwendolyn Alice Pinkham, 96, of Willow Street, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Born in Minneapolis, she was the daughter of the late O.E Dunkerton and Robina Leask. Gwen was a resident of Willow Valley Retirement Community.
She lived in New Jersey for many years, where Gwen was known for her warm hospitality and lovely home cooked meals. She was a skilled seamstress and she loved to play the piano and organ for family and at Sunday morning services. For more than 70 summers, Gwen enjoyed hosting family and friends at her beloved cottage in the Adirondacks.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, John Hill Pinkham.
Gwen is survived by her four children, Barbara Gill, Patsy Drab and her husband Ted, John Harold Pinkham and his wife Joyce, and Elizabeth Pinkham; eight grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren, plus a great-great, as well as a large extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gwen's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Willow Valley, 950 Willow Valley Lakes Dr., Willow Street, PA in the Spring Run Auditorium. A visitation hour will follow the service. Private interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
