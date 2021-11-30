Gwen Keller Shrom who loved to be called “Mom” or “Grammy” by her family, went home to rejoin her heavenly family and gained her wings on November 23, 2021. Gwen was born in Stevens on December 15,1952 to Ruth F. Keller and Jacob W. Keller. She was a 1971 graduate of Cocalico High School. Gwen was married to Abram R. Shrom, Jr for 28 years.
Mom to Andrew Shrom, John Shrom, Mary Romaquera married to Chris, Nicole Wanger, James Wotring married to Jan, Jared Wotring married to Tammi, Abram Shrom III married to Stephanie and Bethany Shrom. Grammy to Andrew, Amari, Jacobi, Gabrielle, Aidin, Evan, Lilian, Alivia, Cecilia, Lauren, Abram IV and Sergio. Great Grammy to Carsen, Leo, Thea, Avery, Addison, Megan and Mattley.
Resilience, perseverance, and determination describe her battle with CMT. There was no quit in Gwen. Spending time at the cabin, “Flat Landers Lodge”, crocheting and time with her grandkids were among the things she enjoyed.
You are invited to join the family for a homegoing service to be held December 4, 2021 at 11 AM at East Cocalico Church of the Brethren, Reamstown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Lighthouse Vocational Services, 144 Orlan Rd., New Holland PA 17557.