Guy Urban Hull, 89, of Akron, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was born in Akron to the late Guy Robert and Lillie (Roether) Hull and was the husband of Betty Lou (Smith) Hull.
Guy was a member of Akron Church of the Brethren. He was a 1949 graduate of Ephrata High School. Guy served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. During his working years, he did plumbing, heating and electrical for The Witmer Company, New Holland. He later worked at Wickes Lumber Company, Ephrata.
In addition to his wife of 65 years, he is survived by his three sons, Jeffrey Hull, Steven Hull, Brad Hull, four grandsons, a granddaughter, and a great-grandson. He is also survived by a sister, Gladys Buch.
Due to COVID 19, services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
