Guy Russell Lloyd III, 74, of Maxwell Drive, Quarryville, PA passed away peacefully at his residence following a lengthy illness on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He and his wife Esther M. Stoltzfus Lloyd celebrated 53 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Guy Russell and Verna Doerr Lloyd, Jr.
Russ had been a self-employed painter and wallpaper hanger.
He was a member of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren.
Russ was an avid pool shooter and enjoyed collecting antique toys, woodworking, and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving beside his wife Esther are three children, Dwayne Lloyd of Quarryville, Annice (Brian) Landis of Quarryville, Amanda (Brent) Grumbling of Drumore; 5 grandchildren, Dana Landis, Summer Landis, Cassidy Grumbling, Amber Grumbling, Kinsey Grumbling; and a brother Michael Lloyd of Quarryville.
A memorial service will be held at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00AM. A visitation will be held from 9:30AM until the time of service. Traditional interment will be at the convenience of the family in the adjoining cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Russ's memory to Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.