Guy R. Eshelman, 89, was called to Heaven by his Lord and Savior on May 30, 2022 following a brief battle with cancer.
Guy was a lifelong Manor Township potato farmer and graduate of Penn Manor High School. Throughout the years, he was a sales representative for Pioneer seeds, Lebanon fertilizers and chemicals, and spool irrigation systems. He was actively involved in Lancaster County Ag in the classroom and served on the Board of the Farm and Home Center. He was known for his inventiveness and ability to fix almost anything. He completed small engine studies at Penn State.
Guy was a corporation member of Lancaster Bible College since 1961 and a graduate of LBC's Evening Institute. He was a member of Calvary Church since his youth and served on the Board of Directors of Teen Haven and then Water Street Mission from 1997 to 2013.
Guy's greatest joys stemmed from his faith in Jesus Christ, his family, friends, and serving others. He had a heart of gratitude and love, and a great sense of humor to his very last day. Guy loved people and he and his wife kept an active social life, entertaining in Lancaster and in Fort Lauderdale, traveling, and attending events with friends. He was a prayer warrior, mentor, nurturer, encourager, protector, host, chef, and example for family and friends. He enjoyed family genealogy and was quite the historian. He was an example of wisdom and faithfulness in life and death. Guy was known for his hands which represented strength and hard work.
He is survived by his wife, Mary "Molly" E. Clark Eshelman, whom he loved, adored, and cherished. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Clyde K. and Florence Harnish Rohrer Eshelman. Surviving in addition to his beloved wife are a son, Dr. Guy R., Jr., husband of Carolyn Eshelman of Langhorne; two daughters, M. Yvonne, wife of Todd C. Crouse of Millersville, and Susan P., wife of John L. Wenger of Manheim; nine grandchildren; two step-sons, Murl Clark, husband of Sandy Clark, and Brad Clark, husband of Jennifer Clark; a step-daughter, Julie, wife of Ike Stoltzfus; seven step-grandchildren; eleven step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Miriam, wife of Jay H. Stauffer; and a sister-in-law, Ann L. Peifer Denlinger. Guy's precious wife of 40 years, Jane Peifer Eshelman, predeceased him in 1996. He is also predeceased by a sister, Velda Keener.
All are invited to attend a celebration of life on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. The family may be greeted before the celebration of life service from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. A luncheon will follow for all in attendance. A private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Guy's honor to Water Street Ministries or Lancaster Bible College Capital Seminary & Graduate School.
To leave an online condolence please visit: BachmanSnyder.com 717-687-7644