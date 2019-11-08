Guy M. "Bull" Collins, Jr., 84, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at home. He was born in West Hempfield Twp., son of the late Guy M. Collins, Sr. He was a foreman at Lancaster Malleable Castings, Company before his retirement in 1992, for 37 years of which 35 were perfectly attended. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, loved going to Roots Market, Hinkles for breakfast, bowling, NASCAR with Chase Elliott being his favorite driver, miniature golf and was a former member of the Ironville Fire Company.
He is survived by two sons: Edwin G. Collins, Tulsa, OK; and Guy M. "Tiger" Collins, III, West Hempfield Twp. One granddaughter: Kathryn Rose Collins, Oklahoma. One step-brother: Kerwin H. (Joyce) Wertz, Washington Boro. He was preceded in death by one daughter: Michelle Collins Zipp, and numerous brothers and sisters.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.. 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Will Martin and Pastor Jared Yordy, officiating. Interment in Mountville Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Friends may call on Sunday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com