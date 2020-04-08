Guy H. Stauffer, 96, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community in Manheim. Born in Rapho Twp., Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Abram Y. and Rebecca Heistand Stauffer. He was the devoted husband of Ruth G. Gibble Stauffer for 73 years prior to her passing in 2018.
Guy was a member of Chiques Church of the Brethren in Manheim where he served as usher and custodian in his younger years. While living in Florida, he was an associate member of Good Shepherd Church of the Brethren in Bradenton. He farmed the family farm in Rapho Twp. for 30 years, was a Manheim Post Office rural mail carrier for 21 years and employed by the Manheim Auto Auction as a dispatcher for 25 years.
In addition to bowling and golfing, Guy enjoyed hunting deer, rabbits, and pheasants. He was a member of Pine View Hunting Club in Potter County for 40 years.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Glen Stauffer, Martha Geib, Verna Miller, Ora Gainer, and Ella Gibble.
There will be no public viewing or service. Private interment will be in the Chiques cemetery. To express condolences and memories to the family or to watch a webcast of a private memorial service beginning Saturday morning, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
