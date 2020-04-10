Guy D. Byrd, 85, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Southeastern Veterans Center in Spring City, PA. Born in Jonesboro, TN, he was the son of the late Bernie T. and Sophia (Decker) Byrd. Guy was the husband of the late Betty (Cutler) Byrd who passed away on March 27, 2005.
Guy proudly served in the United States Army. He was a graduate of Jonesboro High School class of 1952 and attended the University of Maryland. Guy managed petroleum plants on the east coast for 12 years. He later was a superintendent at Agway in Elizabethtown. He ended his career driving tractor trailer for Science Press in Ephrata. Guy enjoyed woodworking, camping, traveling, and hunting.
Guy is survived by four children: Dale A. Byrd, husband of Donna of Mount Joy, William G. Byrd of Mastersonville, Pamela J. McClain of Lancaster, and Kenneth C. Byrd, husband of Kristen of TX; fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Linkous, wife of Carson; and a brother, Kenneth C. Byrd, husband of Margaret of Jonesboro, TN.
He was preceded in death by two children, James W. and Gary L. Byrd; two brothers, Fred F. and Billy M. Byrd; and a sister, Ila Mae Monroe.
Guy will be laid to rest in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
