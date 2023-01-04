Guy C. Lanza, 97, of Lancaster, PA died December 31, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Mr. Lanza was born in Harrisburg, PA to the late Charles T. Lanza and Louise (Garver) Lanza. He was a longtime resident of Lancaster.
He was employed by Alcoa, formerly Alumax Aluminum Co., for over 36 years. His career included various leadership positions in sales and plant management. At the time of his retirement in 1991, Mr. Lanza was Vice President and General Manager of both the Lancaster, PA and Hawesville, KY plants.
He was a 1943 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and a 1951 graduate of Purdue University where he earned a B.S. in electrical engineering. While at Purdue he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, Business Manager of the school newspaper and a Purdue Gimlet. He also completed the Executive Management Program at the University of Michigan.
A WWII veteran, he served in the U.S. Naval Air Force aboard the aircraft carriers USS Shamrock Bay and USS Rudyerd Bay in the Pacific Theater. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and three air medals for his extraordinary achievement in service to his country.
He was a former Chairman of the Sheet and Plate Committee of the National Aluminum Association in Washington, D.C. and Vice Chairman of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He served on the Board of the Lancaster Museum of Art, was a past member and Paul Harris Fellow of the Lancaster Rotary, Master Gardener, member of the Lancaster Pirates and was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel. He was a former member of the Lancaster Country Club and the Hamilton Club. He and his wife were founding parishioners of St. John Neumann Catholic Church where he was a member and former Eucharistic minister. He loved gardening, playing Gin, golf, paddle tennis and spending time with his family. His dedication and love to his family will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Jo (Kirchner) Lanza and his sisters, Ella Mae (Lanza) Massa and Ann (Lanza) Hamlin. His legacy includes his children, Timothy A. Lanza of Lancaster, PA, husband of Mary Beth, Kathryn L. Woodruff of Lititz, PA, wife of Bruce, Lisa L. Thome of Buford, GA, wife of Douglas, and Jennifer L. Weinstein of West Chester, PA, wife of Richard; grandchildren Benjamin Kaupp, Jameson Kaupp, husband of Bridget, Jonathan Weinstein, Casey Weinstein; and great-granddaughter Shay Kaupp. He was preceded in death by a sister, Teresa (Lanza) Rowe and brother, Charles A. Lanza.
Funeral Mass will be held at St John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E Delp Road, Lancaster, PA at 11 AM on Friday, January 6, 2023 followed by interment at the New St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Friends and family may call prior to Mass from 10 AM-11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Lancaster Catholic High School Scholarship Fund, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster PA 17601. For further information and to leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com