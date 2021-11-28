Guy A. Burkins, 67, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Jay J. and Sarah E. (Mersinger) Burkins.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Ephrata.
Guy was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1974. He enjoyed collecting trains and refurbishing wood pallets to resell. In earlier years, he worked for D& E and later retired from Akron Nursery.
Guy is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jay Burkins, Jr.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 531 N. State Street, Ephrata, with Pastor Mark R. Luscombe officiating.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
