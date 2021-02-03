Gus S. Kouros, 77, of Lancaster, passed away at the Hospice & Community Care Mount Joy location on January 31, 2021.
Born in Asfendiou, Kos, Greece, he was the son of the late Stamatios Kouros and Chrysa Dimitriou Kouros.
He was preceded in death by wife, Sophia. Gus is survived by two sons, Tommy married to Liliana, Nick married to Jennifer; one daughter, Popi (Karen) married to Steven Herr; 5 grandchildren, Ian Herr, Ava Baer, Dean Herr, Talin Baer, and Kaden (Kostaki) Kouros. He is also survived by 3 sisters, Barbara Mastrogeorge, wife of Emmanuel, Vasilia Tripas, wife of Yianni, and Irini Kouros; and two brothers, Dimitri, husband of Aggeliki, and Antoni, husband of Maria. Also, he is survived by many beautiful nieces and nephews.
Gus will be remembered for his hard work, arriving in this country and working tenaciously to provide for his wife and three children. He loved to garden and share his produce with his family and friends. He enjoyed a good meal and spending time in the kitchen, helping prepare the meal. Gus was proud of his Greek culture and passed on his love for Greek music, dancing, and food to his children and grandchildren. He was blessed with a beautiful wife who died too soon and numerous cousins and friends to spend time with. He was also blessed to have so many wonderful in-laws.
He worked for Armstrong World Industries and retired in 2004 to enjoy gardening, spending time with his family, and traveling back and forth to Greece. He enjoyed swimming at the Universal Athletic Club. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing Gus knew he was a tough bird, but he loved his family with all of his heart. He loved attending his grandsons' sporting events and was crazy about soccer and any sport on television. He was looking forward to watching his Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Gus was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Lancaster where he served on the Parish Council and the ushering team, as well as a member of the Pan Coan Society.
A private funeral service will take place at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. The service will be livestreamed at 10:30AM on Friday, February 5, 2021 on the church YouTube channel (insert link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/ UCf2vSFDI2r5r84Zg_gbLwaw). Donations can be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. We ask that you continue to take care of each other during these difficult times and that when the opportunity arises, show kindness and love to others. To send a condolence SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »