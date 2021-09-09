Gus Edward Forte, 54, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on September 3, 2021. He was the son of Cosimo Forte and the late Merla (Ambrose) Forte, and the beloved husband to Tammy (Ressler) Forte for almost 29 years.
Gus graduated from Hempfield High School in 1985 and has been driving for Crowley Trucking for 3 ½ years. A devout man of God, Gus was known for being easy going, fun, personable, and instantly welcoming. His heart was full of love and generosity, and his family was always his priority. Gus enjoyed playing basketball and football in his earlier years, and was an avid hunter and fisherman recently. He often took trips to his family cabin in Clearfield, PA and beach trips to Sea Isle City, NJ. Knowing Gus was an absolute privilege, and he will be sorely missed.
In addition to his father Cosimo and his wife Tammy, Gus is survived by his two sons, Lucas and Cole Forte, his brother Steve Forte (Clare), his nephew Steven Forte, and a host of beloved cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 11 at Mission Church, 651 Lampeter Rd., Lancaster, PA 17602, starting at 1 PM with no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gus's name to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.