Gurdial Singh Bagri, 93, of Columbia and formerly of India, passed away on June 14, 2021, surrounded by his family. Born in Ibban, India, he was the son of the late Mahanga Singh Bagri and Punna Kaur. He shared over 75 years of marriage with Jit Kaur.
While in India, Gurdial was very involved in political movements and was a freedom fighter for his community. He will also be remembered for his very generous nature and willingness to help others in their time of need.
Gurdial is survived by his children: Balbir Singh Bagri, husband of Jan, Balvir Kaur Cheema, wife of Chamkaur Singh, and Karnail Singh Bagri, husband of Surinder Kaur, brothers: Pal Singh Bagri and Harbhjan Singh Bagri as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 12:30 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Guests are invited to attend a viewing from 11 AM until the time of the service.
