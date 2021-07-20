Gunnar Paxson Nicodemus, 16, of Conestoga, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes while vacationing with friends in North Carolina on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of Laura Stambaugh and the late Adam Nicodemus.
Gunnar was a student at Marticville Middle School. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved watching movies, riding roller coasters and taking trips to the beach.
In addition to his mother, Gunnar is survived by his paternal grandparents, Dane and Sue Nicodemus, with whom he resided; maternal grandparents, Mike and Becky Riley and Dan Stambaugh; a twin brother, Declan Nicodemus and a sister, Sarah Stambaugh.
Kindly omit flowers.
Private services will be at the discretion of the family.
