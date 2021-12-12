Grisel Aixa Pichardo, 62, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at home surrounded by family. Born in New York City, NY, Grisel was the daughter of Carmelo Diaz and the late Carmen Cepedo Diaz, and the wife of Miguel H. Pichardo.
She graduated from Washington Irving High School and attended Queens College in New York.
Grisel worked as a Church Secretary, Assistant Librarian and former Teacher’s Assistant at Burrows and Wickersham Elementary schools.
She was a former member of Kinickerbocker United Methodist Church, New York and most recently a member of New Creation/Nueva Creacion United Methodist Church in Lancaster, PA. She was part of the Worship Team at New Creation and a Girl Scout Leader and volunteer.
In addition to her husband and father, Grisel is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Tavito) Preston, a son, Alejandro (Clarissa) Pichardo, grandson, Naseem Preston, granddaughters, Michelle Preston, Aixa Preston, and grandson, Xavier Pichardo, two brothers, Carmelo Diaz, Jr. and John Diaz all of whom reside in various part of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carmen Diaz who passed away in December 2010.
A Funeral Service for Grisel will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jose Tirado officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Private Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. The service will be available for viewing by clicking on the following link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/4397353513
