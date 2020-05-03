Gretna F. "Fran" Springer, 96, formerly of Mountville, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Luther Acres. She was born in Woodbury, NJ, daughter of the late Gilbert O. and Gretna M. Weidner Stout. She was the wife of the late Lewis E. Springer for 63 years before he passed away in 2008. Raised in Reading and Manor Township, she was a graduate of Manor High School, and Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing, as a Registered Nurse. Fran was stationed as a nurse at the VA Hospital, Bronx, NY in 1944-45. She also worked in office nursing at the Osteopathic and Lancaster General Hospitals. Prior to her retirement in 1976, she was a nursing supervisor at Columbia Hospital. Fran was a member of Manor Church. She enjoyed oil painting, was formerly active in Girl Scouts, was a former member of the Mountville Welfare Association, and was a feature writer of the Mountville News for the Columbia Newspaper.
Fran is survived by her daughters: Linda Fasnacht wife of Ray Fasnacht, Lancaster; and Shawnee Masse, Clarksville, VA. One granddaughter: Keshia, wife of Daniel Parker, Clarksville, VA. One grandson: Jason Masse, Harrisburg. Two great-grandsons: Michael Masse and Cole Parker. She was preceded in death by one grandson: D.J. Masse. One brother: Gilbert O. Stout, Jr.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date with interment in Mountville Cemetery. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
