Gretchen Walter Pinkerton, age 77, passed away on October 9, 2021. She was the wife of Charles "Jack" Walter Pinkerton, Jr. Born in Lancaster, Gretchen was the daughter of the late Charles and Janet Walter and was raised in Christiana. Gretchen graduated from Octorara High School. In a long and distinguished career as a public educator, Gretchen dedicated her professional life to instilling in her students a joy for learning and passion for reading. In retirement, the Pinkertons enjoyed many of Pittsburgh's cultural offerings, including the Speaker Series, Symphony, and Steelers games. They volunteered at North Country Meals on Wheels. They loved spending time in their beautiful Bradford Woods home, surrounded by trees, wildlife, wonderful neighbors and cats, Sidney and Samantha. Surviving is one son, Charley (Janetta) and one grandson.
A gathering of extended family will be announced at a later date. Further information can be found at shiveryfuneralhome.com
