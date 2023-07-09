Gretchen Rummel Brock, age 79, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on June 29, 2023. She was the wife of the late Barry L. Brock, who died in 2001. Born in York, she was the adopted daughter of the late Dr. Paul and Margaret Rummel. Raised in Lancaster, Gretchen graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1962. She attended Juniata College and graduated from Millersville College. She was a member of Mountville Church of the Brethren.
Gretchen was an accomplished musician on both piano and organ having studied with Frank McConnell. She was an accompanist on both organ and piano at several churches for many years including Mountville Church of the Brethren and Lancaster Church of the Brethren. In addition, Gretchen sang in the chorus at the Lancaster Opera Workshop.
Gretchen taught school in Columbia and worked for the Literacy Council in Lancaster. Later she was the Director of Marketing and Sales at Willow Valley Communities and retired from the Marketing Department at Pleasant View Retirement Community.
Gretchen is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca Brock Bryan (Michael), Lucinda Brock and seven grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Kathleen Rummel Wall (Thomas), Norma Jean Chronister McGuigan, and Ruth Chronister Holcomb and brothers: Richard Chronister (Joan) and George Chronister and many friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Evelyn Chronister Knokey, Doris Chronister Arnold, Marion Chronister Gindlesperger, Caroline Loraine Chronister and Mary Virginia Chronister.
A memorial service will be held at Mountville Church of the Brethren, 60 Clay Street, Mountville on Saturday July 22, 2023. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 AM, with the Memorial Service to begin at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Gretchen's memory to Mountville Church of the Brethren, 60 Clay Street, Mountville, PA 17554 or to the charity of your choice.
