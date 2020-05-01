Gretchen A. Heim 37 of Lancaster, passed away on Friday April 24th 2020, unexpectedly at home, due to pre-existing health issues. She was the daughter of Gerhard A. Heim and Cynthia L. Bowers.
Gretchen had a passion for doing makeup and taking selfies. She was a selfless and giving person. Gretchen was a graduate of JP McCaskey High School.
Gretchen is survived by three sons and one daughter: Ethan M. Patterson, Connor J. Heim, Brady J J Dougherty, and Olivia L R Calabrese.
Gretchen will be dearly missed by her family and friends. To Leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com
