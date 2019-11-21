Greta L. DeShong, 81, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Paramount Senior Living, Maytown. Born August 24, 1938, in Fulton County, she was the daughter of the late Pleasant E. DeShong and Myrtle (Keefer) Mellott. On August 18, 2018, Greta married her sweetheart of over 42 years, Gary C. "Pete" Ruth.
In addition to her husband, Pete, of Elizabethtown, she is survived by 3 sisters: Theda Sloat, Lottie Sheets and Joan Kautz as well as a brother, Lindy DeShong. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Dottie Oakman, Mary McFadden and Heidi Mellott as well as a brother, LeRoy DeShong.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543. Closed casket visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service on Saturday. Private interment will take place in St. Thomas Cemetery (Franklin County) at the convenience of the family.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com