Greta J. Stork, 69, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Maple Farm.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Samuel and Sara (Weinhold) Stork. She was predeceased by her only sibling Sue Ellen Stork.
Greta was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Ephrata. She was a 1971 graduate of Cocalico High School and a 1975 graduate of Shippensburg University with a B.S. in Elementary Education. She earned her M.S. in Education in 1980 from Millersville University. Greta was a devoted 6th grade language arts teacher who retired after 35 years of service with the Cocalico School District.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jeff Goodman officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Greta's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 862, Pittsburgh, PA 15106 or Salem Lutheran Church, 1331 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.