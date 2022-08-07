Gregory Wolfe died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 31, 2022. His death was the result of complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Born in Morristown, New Jersey on September 6, 1946, Greg was the son of the late Henry and Muriel Schamp Wolfe.
He lived in Mendham, New Jersey until age 14, when he enrolled at the Philips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire. During his senior year at Exeter, Greg served as the Editor in Chief of the Exonian newspaper, the oldest preparatory high school newspaper in the United States. When John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, at Greg's lead, the Exonian was the first newspaper on the eastern seaboard to publish the news of the president's death.
After high school, Greg attended Harvard College, graduating with honors in 1968 with an undergraduate degree in American History. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School in 1971.
In 1971 Greg moved to Washington, D.C. to work in the office of the General Counsel of the Department of Transportation. As Executive Director of the Advisory Commission on the Reorganization of the Metropolitan Washington Airports, Greg facilitated the transition of both Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport (then National Airport) out of the Federal Aviation Administration and into an independent agency, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA). From 1987 until 2007, Greg was the first Vice President and Secretary of MWAA. During his time there, he defended the Authority against two rounds of constitutional litigation challenging the Authority's creation, one of which was heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. Greg remained as a consultant to MWAA through 2012.
After moving to Lancaster, Pennsylvania in 2011, Greg became actively involved in the community. A member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, he served as the Financial Secretary. He canvassed tirelessly for Democratic candidates, enthusiastically going door-to-door to discuss their merits with potential voters. He loved classical music, opera, and ballet, volunteering many hours with the Viktor Yeliohin International Ballet Academy. He walked everywhere and could often be found taking long strolls throughout the city.
He is survived by his wife, Lydia Wennerholt Wolfe. His first marriage, to Joan Miller Wolfe, ended in divorce. He is also survived by four children: Sarah Wolfe, wife of Andrew McDermott of Philadelphia; Caroline Wolfe, wife of Robert Papocchia of Brooklyn; Henry Wolfe and Theodore Wolfe of Lancaster. His grandchildren, Eugenie and Nicolas Papocchia, were a great source of joy for him. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Wolfe, wife of Peter Yakutis, of Concord, Massachusetts.
The family is deeply grateful to Yam Dhakal, the Reverend Mark Russell and the congregation of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, the ALS Foundation and ALS clinic of Penn State Hershey, Kindred Hospice (especially Candice and Alyce), and Dr. Kristen Nebel of Peace of Mind Aging & Wellness for their support in Greg's final days.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 3 at 2 PM at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd at 750 Greenfield Road, Lancaster. Interment in the church's memorial garden will follow, along with a reception at the church. Masks are encouraged.
Greg's passion was voting rights, and he believed that the greatest threat facing the United States today was the suppression of those rights. To honor Greg, exercise your constitutional right to vote and zealously defend that right for all citizens.
