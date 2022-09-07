Gregory Walter Dowlin, 53, of Downingtown, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at his residence. Born in Coatesville, Greg was the son of William Richard Dowlin and Jill Jackson Baldwin. He was the beloved husband of Tricia D. Wyatte. The couple married on October 8, 2021.
Greg was employed as a mechanic for over 30 years at Exton Tire Co., Inc., and worked at the Crossroads Hotel in Downingtown for 18 years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, working on vehicles, and spending time with his family and friends.
Greg was a friend to everyone; he always had a smile on his face. He would drop anything to help anyone, especially if it was helping with a car problem. He was also quick with some of his catch phrases that we've all gotten a laugh from. He will be truly missed by so many.
In addition to his parents and wife, Greg is survived by his daughter: Makenzie Dowlin of Coatesville; stepdaughters: Summer Wyatte, fiance of Jeff Hughes, of Parkesburg, and Cecilia Wyatte of Downingtown; grandchildren: Kinsley Mitchem and Kyrie Smith; brother: Jeff Baldwin and his companion Tiffany Hutter; sister-in-law: Roseanne Dowlin; nieces: Madison Rose Baldwin and Haley Rose Baldwin; nephews: William R. Dowlin IV and Justin L. Dowlin.
Greg was preceded in death by his brother: William R. Dowlin III.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 5-7 PM at James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown. A second Visitation will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 10:45-11:45 AM at the funeral home. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 12 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Bradford Cemetery, West Chester.
Memorial contributions in Greg's name may be mailed to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
