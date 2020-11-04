Gregory T. Lorah, 59, formerly of Willow Street, passed away unexpectedly Sun., Oct. 25, 2020. Born in Ephrata, Greg was the son of Reba J. (Cammauf) Markley and the late Ronald D. Lorah.
For many years, Greg worked at Skyline Homes Inc. in Leola and the former Berkley Paint in Akron. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed local hunting and fishing. Greg happily lived a simple life and genuinely loved his family. His quiet, fun loving manner will forever be missed.
In addition to his mother, Greg is survived by his three sisters, Christine (Jack) Nelson of Ephrata, Georgine (James) May of Lititz, & Gayle (Earl) Gehman of Reamstown; and three brothers, Eric Lorah of Ronks; Dale Lorah of Florida, Michael (Tina) Lorah of Brownstown. He was predeceased by a brother, Jeffrey Lorah.
There are no services scheduled though online condolences and messages are welcomed by his family.
