Gregory S. Vera, Sr., 73, of Columbia, passed away at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was the husband of Carol Schoelkoph Vera with whom he celebrated 55 years of marriage this past September 11th. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Donald and Arlene Vera Benedict.
He retired in 2009 after 46 years of service from ITT Grinnell Corporation where he was employed as a tow motor operator. In his younger days, he served as the Chief Engineer for the former Shawnee Fire Company and was a Charter member of the Shawnee Reservation Hunting Camp.
Greg was a true Susquehanna Riverman who spent as much time as he could at his riverside bungalow. He took great pride in both his home and bungalow. He could always be seen keeping busy. Greg had a great love for fishing and could tell great "fish" stories. Most important to him however was spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife are his children, Theresa, wife of Leo "Jim" Bowers; Gregory S. Vera, Jr.; Jennifer, wife of Daniel Wisotzkey; grandchildren, Rachael Bowers; Sgt. Ryan Vera; Bradyn Wisotzkey; Tegan Wisotzkey; brother, Scott, husband of Michelle Benedict and sister, Joni, wife of Donald Groom. His brother-in-law, Mark "Stanley" Albright preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Columbia Crossing River Trails Center, 41 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. A time of remembrance and sharing will begin at 12noon. Feel free to dress casually wearing Penn State colors.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Greg's memory to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17512 or at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.