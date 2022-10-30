Gregory S. Bretz

Gregory Stuart Bretz of Elizabethtown passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in The Middletown Home with his loving wife by his side.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11 AM in the Proclamation Presbyterian Church of America, located at the Kraybill Mennonite School, 598 Kraybill Church Road, Mount Joy, with Pastor Troy DeBruin, his pastor, officiating. A visitation will be held Saturday in the church from 10 AM until time of the service. A private inurnment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown, is handling the arrangements.
