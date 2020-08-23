The family of Gregory R. Sides, 69 of Mount Gretna, who died on Friday, March 13, 2020 has announced services:
A celebration service officiated by Pastor Michael S. Remel of Mount Gretna United Methodist Church will take place at The Timbers Restaurant & Dinner Theater, at their outdoor venue, 350 Timber Road, Mount Gretna on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM, with dinner immediately following. Visitation with the family will take place from 10:30 AM until the time of the service.
The family encourages everyone who will be staying for the service and meal to please RSVP no later than Wednesday, August 26th by emailing them at sides5537@comcast.net.
Please note that COVID 19 protocols will be in place. Wearing of masks and social distancing is requested during the time of the service and visitation activities at The Timbers Restaurant & Dinner Theater.
