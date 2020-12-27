Gregory R. Butzer

Gregory Richard Butzer, 39, of Salunga, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, with no more pain or struggles, on December 21, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Gary and Victoria Butzer.
Gregory loved his family and time spent at get-togethers with his cousins, especially at the family cabin, Buck Run, in Huntingdon, PA, and also at Camp Red Dog Lodge in Fulton County, where they enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Left to cherish his memory, along with his parents, are his daughters, Hannah and Annalise; his sister Lisa Swisher and her husband Jim; brother Daniel Butzer and his wife Emily; and his sister Kathleen Butzer and her companion Alex Mull.
A Celebration of Life for Gregory will be planned and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gregory's memory may be made to Anchor Lancaster, 29 East Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com