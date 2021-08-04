Gregory N. "Greg" Groff, 76, of Quarryville, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Stavroula "Roula" (Michalopoulou) Groff, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Haines N. and Vivien L. (LeFevre) Groff.
Greg was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1962. After high school he proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1967, earning the rank of Sergeant. He then went on to be employed by Lancaster Press for his entire working career, where he worked his way up from apprentice to master printer status.
Greg was stationed in Greece while serving in the Air Force. During this time, he met Roula, and they were married in Athens. In his early years, Greg enjoyed golfing. He was an outdoorsman at heart, looking forward to hunting and fishing each year.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Cinda J. Stoner, wife of Charles "Cork" Stoner, of Quarryville. He is also survived by many cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA 17566. An informal time to mingle and visit will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Greg's family asks that those in attendance wear casual attire.
Private interment will take place in Quarryville Cemetery.
