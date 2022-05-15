Gregory M. Wilson

Gregory M. Wilson

Life Celebration for Gregory M. Wilson

Please join in celebrating Greg's life on May 21, 2022 at his farm in Lititz. Drop in any time after 4 p.m. Stay as long as you like. We will have food and beverages and much conversation and comradery. Leisurely walk the trails that Greg loved to walk. Share a story, or a tale, a laugh, or a tear about Greg.

Please email gmwilson@ptd.net if you need the address. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com

Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory

3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
+1(717)560-5100
www.snyderfuneralhome.com

