Gregory M. Wilson, 62, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Ephrata WellSpan Hospital. He was born in Sycamore, Illinois and was the son of the late Edward D. and Lola Vee (Finley) Wilson. Greg is survived by his wife, Victoria J. (Fisher) Wilson, of 38 years. They were married on June 4, 1983.
Greg was a 1977 graduate from Conestoga Valley High School. He and a high school friend went on to start Woodland Concrete, Inc. in 1979. They successfully ran the business for 33 years until their retirement in 2012.
An avid fly fisherman and lover of nature led Greg to his many years in cold water conservation with Donegal Trout Unlimited. Recognizing the importance native trees play on the health of our waterways Greg helped to start DTU’s tree nursery at the Millport Nature Conservancy where native trees are grown to use at stream restoration projects throughout Lancaster County. As Greg’s concern for the health of Lititz Run grew, he helped to organize the Lititz Run Watershed Alliance which is committed to the protection, sound management, and enhancement of the Lititz Run Watershed; and coordinated efforts among Warwick Township, Trout Unlimited, the Lititz Sportsman Association, Ducks Unlimited, and other organizations in creating the Lititz Run Riparian Park. Greg’s knowledge and concern for our environment continued to grow spurring him to help organize Community Conservation Committee, a conservation group that works to build awareness about conservation concerns.
Montana and Wyoming were some of Greg’s favorite fly fishing destinations where he enjoyed time with his fishing buddies at Camp 6x in Forth Smith, Montana and floating and fishing the Big Horn River. A shared cabin in Tioga County was also a favorite family vacation spot.
Family and friends brought Greg much joy and he loved spending time with them. He loved a party!, but also loved quiet walks with his family; Jesse, Bradley, and Vicki; the apple of his eye, his beloved golden retriever, Mattie; and recently his grand puppy, Hank; on his farm that he worked to transform into an oasis for wildlife.
Surviving in addition to Greg’s wife are two sons, Jesse D. Wilson and Bradley M. Wilson, both of Lititz; a sister, Jennifer J. Knapp, wife of Dave, of Marietta; four nephews, Adam Wilson, Nathan Wilson, Tim Knapp, and Mike Knapp. Greg will also be missed by his dog friends and many people friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Charles F. Snyder, Jr., Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 officiated by Pastor Jesse Neustadter. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. prior to the service.
Friends and family know that Greg dressed comfortably, loved to be outside, and loved to walk the trails on his farm with Jes, Brad, Vicki, Mattie, and Hank. Following Greg’s service and a luncheon those who would like to take a walk on the trails at his farm with Mattie and Hank are asked to dress comfortably and warm.
There will also be a future celebration at the farm on May 21, 2022 because we all know Greg loved his friends, and he loved a party!
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Greg’s memory to Donegal Trout Unlimited, Gary Longenecker, 2730 Shenck Road, Manheim PA 17545 or Community Conservation Committee, Steve Sahd, 880 Dorsea Road, Lancaster PA 17601.
To send the family online condolences, please visit: