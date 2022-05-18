Life Celebration for Gregory M. Wilson
Please join in celebrating Greg's life on May 21, 2022 at his farm in Lititz. Drop in any time after 4 p.m. Stay as long as you like. We will have food and beverages and much conversation and comradery. Leisurely walk the trails that Greg loved to walk. Share a story, or a tale, a laugh, or a tear about Greg.
Please email gmwilson@ptd.net if you need the address. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
Plant a tree in memory of Gregory Wilson
A living tribute »
A living tribute »