Gregory M. Shaffer, 78, of Elizabethtown passed peacefully at home on Tuesday August 4, 2020.
Surviving is his wife, Margaret W. (Peggy) Shaffer of 55 years, a son, Brett A., a daughter, Nanette L., a sister, Eleanor Carroll and many nieces and nephews.
He worked for Sheet Metal Workers for 25 years and Retired from the Kellogg's Co.
There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made in Greg's honor to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA. 17604
