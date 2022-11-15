Gregory M. Mull, 33, of Lancaster, died unexpectedly, Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his residence. Born in Lancaster, he is the son of Cindy (Gerlach) Mull, Lancaster, and the late Dudley Mull.
Greg was a computer tech for AT&T, York. He enjoyed techie stuff, fantasy football, video games, and sport cars.
Surviving in addition to his mother Cindy, is a brother Michael R. Mull, Lititz and his companion Renee Fisher; and a nephew Ashton Mull, at home.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a time of sharing and remembrance, at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 W. Main St., Mount Joy, PA, on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. There will be a time of visitation on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the gathering.
Contributions in Greg's memory may be sent to the Buch Funeral Home, 21 W. Main St., Mount Joy PA 17552 to help defray expenses. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
