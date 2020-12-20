Gregory Landis Reist, 58, of Lancaster, passed away on December 11, 2020, yet another victim of the scourge that is COVID-19.
Greg led a life rich in relationships and rituals. Was it the second Sunday of the month? Then he would want to go the Pennsylvania Music Expo to hunt for Mitch Miller records, followed by a trip to Weis Market. Christmas? Then the holiday records would go on heavy rotation while a fire added to the cheer. Summer would be an annual outing to a Phillies game, family picnics and pitching whiffle balls at a very informal backyard game. Matchbox cars, McDonald's coffee, The Gameshow Network and flags--- all had a special place in his heart.
To know Greg was to know his unconditional love and acceptance.
Greg was the son of Diana S. Reist and the late Roger S. Reist.
Greg graduated from Elwyn Institute and worked at EARS and Goodwill Industries. He enjoyed attending the programs at CONCEPTS and was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his mother, Greg is survived by his siblings Barbara Dillon (Jesse) and David Reist (Danielle), and his four beloved nieces and nephews: Miranda and Alexander Dillon, and Benjamin and Carly Reist.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at his group home, the dedicated medical professionals at LGH, and especially his dear friend Carol Brown for their care and compassion.
Funeral services will be private with interment at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery. A memorial service is planned for the Summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Greg's memory to Keystone Record Collectors, PO Box 10532, Lancaster PA 17605.
