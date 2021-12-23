Gregory K. Wagner, 71, of Lancaster, died Friday, December 17, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Victoria Hershock Groff Wagner and they celebrated their 20th anniversary on May 6th.
Greg was the husband of the late Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Wagner. He was the son of the late Paul Wagner, widower of Jean Wagner and Helen Jane Rote Wagner.
Greg loved Jesus and served as an usher at Reality Church.
He graduated from Thaddeus Stevens Trade School and retired after more than 40 years from RLPS Architects. He also worked at Darrenkamp’s in Willow Street and BDH, Inc. after retirement.
He was a huge fan of Philadelphia sports and passed that passion on to his two sons. He loved golfing, camping, home projects, crafts, woodworking, Coca Cola and popcorn. “Pops” loved going to his grandchildren’s sporting events and spending time with them.
In addition to his wife, Vicki, he is lovingly survived by his children, Stephen G., husband of Colleen E. Wagner, James G., husband of Allison R. Wagner, both of Lancaster, Jennifer L., partner of Andrew G. Snavely, Manheim, and Jodi M. Groff, Lancaster; three siblings, Michael, husband of Shelley Wagner, Lancaster, Linda Brown, widow of Bob Brown, Ephrata, and Kim, wife of Dale Groff, Dalmatia; seven grandchildren, Mazelle, Luella, Sulless, Claire and Violet Wagner, Tyler and Ryan Snavely.
Relatives and friends are invited to Greg’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service at Reality Church, 2301 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. with The Pastor Joe Castronova officiating. The family requests you to wear Philadelphia “green” in honor of his beloved Eagles. The family will receive friends at the luncheon following the Memorial Service.
Greg would appreciate contributions be made to Reality Church, 2301 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. A private family graveside service was held at Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery.
(Please go to our website to view service via the Livestream link).
