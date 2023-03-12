Gregory James "Pugs" Meley, 64, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital, after an illness of several years. A lifelong resident of Columbia PA, he was the son of William N. and the late Shirley (Heistand) Meley.
Greg was a 1977 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and Mt. Joy Vo-Tech. He retired from Grinnell/Anvil in Columbia after 40 years of service. While working there, Greg developed a strong interest in labor law, and cemented in his fiber that unions make you strong. He became committed to ensuring fair treatment in the workplace, serving multiple terms as vice-president & president of his local union, GMPIU/USW. A fierce negotiator during contract talks, Greg also successfully represented many aggrieved workers in labor disputes, fighting on their behalf to preserve their contractual rights. While his co-workers greatly appreciated his efforts, management was probably grateful when he stepped down from his post.
Greg enjoyed nature, wildlife & the outdoors, going to "the mountains", and relaxing at his cabin in Perry County. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Yankees, Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Boston Celtics. Greg was known as a big smiler who loved to laugh & joke, tell stories, reminisce about the good old days, talk sports or politics, but mostly Greg was a kind and generous son, brother, uncle, friend, partner and a doting Pap Paw. Despite his gruff exterior, he was extraordinarily sentimental at heart. He played a great Santa, and he had a soft spot for all dogs, but above all he adored his Newfies, Bear & Cubby.
Greg is survived by his father William Meley, brothers Nicholas & wife Christine, Anthony & wife Deb, and sisters Kathleen and Patricia. He was uncle to Amy (Ben), Dominic (Jessica), Vincent, Margaret and Elizabeth, and great-uncle to Caedan, Julian & Gianna. He is also survived by his partner Ruth Ann Hoffman and her sons Lester Welsh, Ryan Welsh & Troy Welsh. He was Pap Paw to Kiley, Kassadee, Jeremyah, Ryan, Savannah, Jada, and Jason. Pugs also leaves behind many lifelong friends who will keep his memory alive in their hearts forever. He was predeceased by his mother Shirley Meley and his nephew Brendan Meley.
We also thank everyone in the community who prayed for his health, his spirit, and his peace, and there were many of you, including Sister Anna, whose presence and prayers would always comfort Greg. For that, we are ever grateful.
For the great care Greg received over these past few years, our family would like to thank all the medical providers and staff at LGH (in particular, the nurses of 6 North IICU who attended him through his last days), his kidney, heart and lung specialists, the nurses (his favorite, Danielle) and therapists from Penn Medicine Home Health, the folks at Hospice & Community Care, and especially his primary care physician, Dr. Thomas Coyne of Twin Rose in Columbia.
There will be a celebration of Greg's life, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. with services following at 11:00 a.m. at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Father Augustine Joseph of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Columbia presiding. A luncheon will follow for anyone who wishes to attend. No graveside service will be held.
Donations in Greg's memory can be made to the Brendan Meley Memorial Scholarship at Thaddeus Stevens Foundation, 750 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
