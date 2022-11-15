Gregory (Greg) Richard Halter, of Strasburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at 62 on November 11th, 2022 at the Lancaster General Hospital, although his wish was to be, "ripped apart by tigers, lions, and/or sharks." Oh my! He was the life of the party and made you laugh, even at the most inappropriate times. He left behind him a legacy, in addition to many friends and family Son: Gregory Halter ll, Parents: Richard and Joan Halter; Siblings: Cynthia Mentzer, wife of Curt Mentzer, Timothy Halter, husband of Val (Bledsoe) Halter, and Mary Beth Rohrer, wife of Douglas Rohrer; Nieces and nephews: Daniel Halter, Chelsea (Mentzer) Wilkey, Taylor Halter, Olivia Rohrer, and Kate Rohrer; The love of his life, Angie Bowers, and grand-daughter, Marilyn Bowers.
Greg had a heart of gold with so much love to give to so many people. If you knew him, you loved him. Greg (or Henry) graduated from Octorara High School, class of 78. He served in the United States Army, stationed in South Korea, and prided himself on showing off his chopstick skills over sushi. Greg worked at King's Painting for 18 years, alongside many close friends. He loved Papa Roach, Ozzy, and Tom Petty and loved playing them at full volume any chance he could get. Greg loved the beach, especially Chincoteague. His well-known party trick: he could recite the Budweiser label like the back of his hand. Greg was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan, to the point that he "bled green."
He was a father, son, uncle, and friend, leaving behind an irreplaceable void. Greg was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 603 W 2nd Avenue, Parkesburg, PA with visitation from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
