Gregory "Greg" P. Slaugh, 58, of Pequea died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Greg was born in Wayne, PA and lived his entire life in Lancaster. He was the son of Pete Slaugh and Sandy Grove.
Greg was a graduate of Penn Manor High School and attended Wilkes University. Upon his return to Lancaster, Greg followed his vocational heart and started his own business in general contracting, Slaugh Construction. The work done by Slaugh Construction was loved and trusted by his clients. Greg maintained a loyal and professional subcontractor network, many of whom became his dear friends.
Greg was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed skiing, boating, fishing, hunting. He was a member of the Pequea Boat Club and the NRA. His greatest joy was the love of his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Pete and his wife Kit, Sandy and her husband Ned, Greg is survived by his children: Lindsay Meehan (Chris) of Wall, NJ, Paul Slaugh, Alexandra Slaugh and Parker Slaugh all of Lancaster. Greg was one of a large family of loving siblings: Caroline Paraschos (Steve Wales) of Millersville, Peter Slaugh (fiancé of Stephanie Farmer) of Truckee, CA, Andrew Slaugh (Taylor) of Eagle, CO. Step-sisters Lanie Gould (Nick), Travis Bash and Abby Messick (Rod), Julie Slack (Rob) all of Lancaster and Helen Grove. His grandchildren Rowan, Ganon and Maverick were very special to him as were his nieces and nephews Ryan, Mackenzie, Tyler, Drew, and Kirchner.
Family and friends are invited to A Rite of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Saint James Episcopal Church, 119 North Duke Street, Lancaster, at 4:30 PM with Rev. David W. Peck officiating. The family looks forward to greeting friends at the Church from 3 PM until the time of service. Please dress casually. Greg would be pleased.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Greg's name to the Samaritan Counseling Center, 1803 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or https://SCC lanc.org
