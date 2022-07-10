Gregory E. Stark, 76, of Lancaster entered into rest on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Claude and Alveda (Kough) Stark. He was the loving husband of Doris (Knosp) Stark. They were married for 52 years on July 4th.
A 1964 Donegal High School graduate, his vast employment spanned construction through car sales. Greg started his career at RCA and later NCR, but settled into a job selling diagnostic, test and service equipment for automobiles for Sun Electric Corp. Greg did roofing, painting, brick laying and built things. He could fix anything. He worked in automotive sales for several dealerships in Lancaster and Lebanon counties and he worked nearly 20 years in sales and tire warranty for K&W Tire in Lancaster.
Greg liked to hunt in the Three Springs area near Huntingdon County and boat at Raystown Lake. He helped build his brother's cabin in this area, and enjoyed spending time with his brother, Gary and cousins, Darryl Wittle and Rex Kough. Greg enjoyed classic cars and car shows and attending the New Holland and Ephrata parades; he was either in Donegal Band or a spectator at the Ephrata parade for more than 60 years and bought tickets for his family near the judges' stand.
He often stayed up late at night working on projects or watching television. Greg enjoyed finding good deals and buying gifts for his family members. He liked eating steak and drinking a glass of Pepsi. Over the years, he loved his dogs, Puggy, Bo, Sara, Jake and Mo and his grand dogs, Lenox, Gus, Raven, Rosie and Max. Greg and Doris enjoyed weekend trips to Whitewater Junction, Vermont and the New England states to deliver tires for K&W. The annual July Fourth fireworks at their home, which coincided with their wedding anniversary, was a big hit with neighbors and his family and their friends. His family leaned on him for advice; Greg liked being a problem solver. Family was important to him.
In addition to his wife, he will be lovingly missed by: three sons, Eric married to Cynthia Bateman Stark, Mark Stark, both of Leola, Jason married to Tracy Anderson Stark of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Alex (Jenna), Allison (Devin), Jesse; sister-in-law, Sylvia Stark of Columbia. He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Stark.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola. Viewings: Tuesday 6:00 p.m. 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Furman's. Burial will take place in the Salem Evangelical Reformed Hellers Cemetery. Furman's Leola
