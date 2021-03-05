Gregory D. Heagy, 61, of Lititz passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 27, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of Sara (Forney) Heagy and the late Donald Heagy. He was employed at Tell Manufacturing (Spectrum Brands) as a purchaser for 17 years.
Greg was an aviation enthusiast and a member of the Liberty War Bird Association. He spent his weekends helping to restore a Huey 823 helicopter, aided with weather navigation, and was the Association's Treasurer.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by 2 sons, Tylor Y. Heagy, husband of Misti of Newmanstown and Dylan M. Heagy of Lititz, 7 grandchildren, 2 brothers, Jeffrey Heagy of Lancaster and Michael Heagy, husband of Sheryl of Hershey, and a host of extended family and friends.
A Funeral Service for Greg will be held at 11 AM on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment to follow in Witness Park, Lititz. Family and friends will be received from 9-11AM at the funeral home on Monday, March 8, 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Greg's memory may be made to the Liberty War Bird Association, 500 Airport Rd, Suite T, Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com