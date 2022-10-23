Gregory C. Myers, 64, of Millersville, passed away at home on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Born in Alexandria, VA he was the son of the late Catherine (Rafferty) and Charles Myers.
Greg was the Senior Vice President of MDI. Prior to that, he was the General Manager of HDJ/SMD, worked at AMP and Bulova Technologies. Greg started his career as an apprentice with Black and Decker. Greg was a talented machinist who was crucial in cultivating partnerships with various companies and developing some of the industry's biggest advances. His kind nature will be missed by all who knew him.
Greg is survived by his son Nicholas Myers husband of Jamie of Ephrata; his grandchildren: Noa Sullivan and Ella Myers; his siblings: Gary Myers husband of Noel Myers of Washington Boro; his nephews Erick Foehlinger and Glen Myers, Jr. as well as Heather Long and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Glenn Myers, Sr. and sister-in-law Amy Myers.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
