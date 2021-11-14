Gregory Allen Sechler, 62, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Mount Joy, PA and Happy Camp, CA, passed away peacefully at his home on November 11, 2021. Born in Chicago, IL on September 7, 1959, he was the son of Diane (Bleeker) Sechler and the late Charles L. Sechler.
Greg graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1977 and attended the University of Chicago before enjoying a long career in software development for companies such as Rock-Ola, the Chicago Board of Trade, and Turkey Hill Dairy. Greg was a man of many varied interests, obtaining his pilot’s license, frequently mining for gold and precious stones, founding the online bakery MoJoBaKo, and sometimes rollerskating. He also enjoyed gardening, playing guitar, and camping and hiking with his beloved dog Bongo.
Greg is survived by his mother Diane Sechler, brother Philip Sechler (Charlotte), stepmother Sara Ann Sechler, stepsister Regina Kleckner, and stepbrothers David Hoster (Maryanne), Brian Hoster, and Chuck Calhoun (Michele). Also surviving are nieces Rachel Sechler, Sarah Sechler, and Sara Hoster, and nephews Daniel Hertzog (Amanda), D.J. Hoster (Marti), Drew Hoster, Charles Calhoun III, Ryan Calhoun, Jared Calhoun, Samuel Sechler, and Jacob Sechler.
Greg will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service which will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Greg and Bongo’s favorite cause, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, centralpafoodbank.org. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com