Gregory Alexander Valentine

Alex Valentine, 31, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He will be dearly missed by his family and the many friends he had made throughout his life. He was born in Lancaster and is survived by his parents, Gregory Lee Valentine (Kathy Kirchgessner) and Jennifer Lynn Herr (David Liebert).
Alex was a pure, selfless soul who always put others before himself. Alex always found a way to help others, even on his journey to find happiness himself. He was filled with empathy, compassion, and love for anyone who entered his life. Alex touched so many people's lives in such a way that he could never be forgotten.
Alex graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 2007, and briefly attended Harrisburg Area Community College for 2 years. Beyond schooling, he loved to learn on his own time about the numerous topics that he found interest in.
He loved performing card tricks and magic, watching movies, as well as listening to an eclectic genre of music. He loved to play games such as Chess and Yahtzee, share his unique sense of humor, and read. Alex was always in search for the next level of happiness through spirituality, practicing Kundalini yoga, and writing. Above everything that he enjoyed, nothing made him happier than being with his family.
Alex was a dedicated employee for 11 years at the Hager Parking Lots.
Surviving in addition to his parents are two sisters, Brittany L. Valentine, of Lancaster, Anne Marie Valentine, of Philadelphia, an uncle Jeff Valentine, of Conestoga, an aunt Kathy Rosenzweig (Dean), cousins, Josh, of Ephrata, and Travis Valentine, of Conestoga, and Dan (Kathy) Burns, of New Danville, and a maternal grandmother, Sandra Herr, of Lancaster. Alex was reunited on the other side with his paternal grandmother, Katherine "Kitty" Valentine, maternal grandfather, James Z. Herr, and a step brother, Cory Denlinger.
A Celebration of Life will be announced and held in the Spring of 2020.
