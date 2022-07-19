Gregg "Rex" Litwin, 59, of Lancaster, PA, passed on July 2, 2022 after a courageous four-year battle with cancer.
He is survived by his mother, Anne Litwin, brothers, Mark Litwin and John Litwin, sisters, Victoria Hans and Melanie Miller, their respective spouses, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Royal E. Litwin.
Gregg had an extensive music career as a guitarist in many bands throughout his lifetime. His love of music, photography, slot cars, antiquing and being around those he loved were obvious. Most recently, he worked as an Optician, his dream career, at Bouquet Mulligan DeMaio. He lived life to the fullest and never wasted a chance to be around his friends, who were as close as family. You cannot ask a friend or family member about Gregg without them cracking a smile or sharing a funny story. He had a light about him that would turn your day around.
If you wish to contribute to Gregg's honor, please do so to your favorite dog rescue as his dogs Ellie and Nora Jean, were the light of his life. Donations are also welcome to Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, as their team took incredible care of him in his final weeks.
A living tribute »