Gregg Jonathan Scalyer, 60, of Lancaster, passed away at home on March 11, 2023. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the deeply loved son of Lloyd and Judith (Pennington) Scalyer. He will always be remembered for his compassion, his many skills, and for the love for his family.
Gregg was a man of many talents and, despite struggles with his health, his family always came first. He graduated from Millersville University and went on to start his own fulfillment business. Years later he earned an LPN degree and was presently working at Lowe's.
Gregg was a renaissance man who could do many things. He could fix anything that was broken, including cars. He built house additions for his family and friends. He refinished wooden furniture to perfection. He built outside ponds and was an excellent gardener. He painted and decorated with skill. He baked wonderful cakes and never missed a very special birthday cake for his mom. He wrote a beautiful cookbook. He loved his family and over the years, loved his dogs.
In addition to his parents, Gregg is survived by his sisters Gwenn McFalls (husband, Eric) and Glory Jaffe (husband, Stuart); his brother Gavin Scalyer; and his nephews and nieces who miss their "Unx," Zackary Scalyer, Savannah Scalyer, Gabriel Jaffe, and Sienna and Olivia. He is also survived by his aunt Wendy Hessel and his cousins Brooke Cline and Clay Hessel, as well as their families. The family would like to give many thanks to Brian and Liz for their support.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Homes' Benevolent Fund at www.calvaryhomes.org.
For online condolences, please visit BachmanSnyder.com